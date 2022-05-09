Yasir Hussain pens heart-warming tribute to Iqra Aziz

Actor-host Yasir Hussain penned a warm tribute to wife-actor Iqra Aziz and all mothers on Sunday. On International Mother’s day this year, the doting husband Yasir Hussain turned to the photo and video sharing application and posted an exclusive picture of his wife Iqra with their son Kabir Hussain.

“Happy mother’s day to all the mothers Jo raat bhar jagti hain taky UNKA bacha sukoon se soye,” wrote the ‘Jhooti’ actor along with the adorable mother-son click. “Specially kabir ki mother Jo dunya ki achi maon mai se aik hai

Furthermore, Yasir extended the Mother’s day greeting to his sisters and mother as well.

The Instagram post was received well by his millions of followers, while the ‘Qurban’ actor also dropped a ‘Love You’ with heart emoji in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied the knot in December 2019 following their dreamy proposal at an award show earlier the same year. The couple had been blessed with their first child, a baby boy, Kabir Hussain in July last year.

The star couple often treats their social media followers with adorable glimpses of Kabir.