Rebecca says she misses a lot of things about John Stamos

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O’Connell got quite candid about her feelings for ex-husband John Stamos. While appearing together on the May 5 episode of The Talk, Jerry and Rebecca reflected on when they first starting dating, noting that Rebecca was not yet legally separated from John at the time, per a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Jerry recalled that he met Rebecca while she was “going through” her divorce, adding that she was “bummed about it.” “Going through a divorce is terrible, it’s awful,” Rebecca then said. “I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad.”

Jerry noted that Rebecca still talks fondly of her relationship with the Full House star, which legally ended in 2005. “When I’m with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun,” Jerry explained. “You always have really fun memories.”

Rebecca confirmed that she does have “a lot of fond memories” with John.

“A lot of things about him that I miss,” she admitted. “But yeah, it’s tricky. It’s a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heart-breaking.”

The X-Men actress also revealed that she “finally” saw John for the first time since their split-and the run-in happened just a few weeks ago.

“I had the girls in the car,” she recalled of daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose O’Connell, 13 and Charlie Tamara Tulip O’Connell, 13. “We were sitting in afterschool traffic at a strip mall and I saw him. There he was walking right in front of the car. Cap pulled down. Sunglasses on. I went, ‘There he is girls!'” Her daughters-who she shares with Jerry-questioned how she could recognize John, even after all this time. Rebecca said she told them, “Girls, because I was with him for 10 years.”