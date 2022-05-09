Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post about being ‘teachable’ amid Met Gala criticism

Kim Kardashian is taking the opportunity to listen and learn. After receiving backlash for revealing that she lost 16-pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala, the SKIMS CEO shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories about being willing to learn.

The May 4 post read, “Be teachable. Be open. You’re not always right.”

Kim’s message comes days after she received criticism for sharing that she spent weeks on a no-carb, no-sugar diet to achieve her Met Gala look. While on the red carpet, the reality star also told Vogue that in order to fit into Marilyn’s Bob Mackie-designed dress, she ran on the treadmill, wore a sauna suit two times a day and largely just ate clean veggies and protein.

Though her diet was strict, Kim told the publication, “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.”

Still, the Kardashians star’s weight-loss revelation was met with criticism from several people, including Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart, who said it was “so wrong” and “so f—-d on 100s of levels.”

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala,” Lili wrote on her Instagram Stories on May 3. “When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

However, Kim’s personal trainer, Don-A-Matrix, insisted that she lost weight in a healthy way.

“I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process,” he told TMZ on May 4. “So, it wasn’t like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she’s been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in.”