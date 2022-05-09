Former Pakistan spinner Tauseef celebrates his 64th birthday today

LAHORE: Former Pakistan spinner Tauseef Ahmed, born on May 10, 1958, is celebrating his 64th birthday on Tuesday (today). Tauseef tended to be overshadowed by his more illustrious colleagues, Abdul Qadir and Iqbal Qasim, but he was a skilled and cunning offspinner, even if his afro and moustache did make him look like USA famous singer Lionel Richie. He took seven wickets on his debut, after being plucked from nowhere to play against Australia in 1979-80. And it was his destiny to play a huge role in Pakistan’s famous 16-run victory over India at Bangalore in 1986-87, when he and Iqbal took nine wickets each, and Sunil Gavaskar wound up his Test career with a masterful 96. Two years later, against Australia at Karachi, Tauseef had match figures of 47.4-28-44-3, par for the course for this thrifty performer, whose average was superior to the great Qadir’s.