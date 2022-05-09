Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, MSC Chiara, KOI and Delta Gas carrying Containers and Chemicals, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday, 8th May-2022 (.) Meanwhile four more ships, Aphrodite-L, Orange Harmony, PVT Sunshine and Hampstead with Coal, Soya bean, Palm oil and Furnace oil also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qsim during last 24 hours.

Berths were engaged by 10 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Cap Carmel, La Boheme and Able Sailor left the Port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Milaha Ras Laffan, KOI and MSC Chiara are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 169,842 tonnes, comprising 133,211 tonnes imports cargo and 36,631 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,745 Containers (1,897 TEUs Imports and 2,848 TEUs export) was handled at the port. There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, Lil Stella, Paro, Jishun and Theo-T & two more ships, MSC Clea and Seago Istanbul scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Coal, Palm oil, Furnace oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, PIBT, LCT, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 9th May, while another containers ship ‘Teera Bhum’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.