Furniture exports witness 111.59pc increase

Furniture exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 111.59pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-March 2021-22, Furniture worth US $7,141 were exported as compared to the exports of US $3,375 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jewellery increased by 53.26pc, worth US $10,034 as compared to exports of $6,547 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Guar and Guar products exports also increased by 26.69pc as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $32,650 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $25,772.