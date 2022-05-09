Minister of industries & production visits Millat Tractors Limited

Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Honorable Minister for Industries & Production visited Millat Tractors Limited, Lahore on 09-05-2022. He was received by Mr. Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman Millat Group, Mr. Irfan Aqueel CEO Millat Tractors Ltd. and Senior Directors of the Company.

He was briefed about the role of Millat Tractors in the automobile sector and farm mechanization of the countryfor last many decades.

He was informed that MTLhas a market share of more than 60pc which representscustomer satisfaction and trust in the quality Massey Ferguson tractors produced by Millat.

He was apprised about that MTL had expanded its product range and launched new tractor models to serve farmers of small, medium and large land holdings. The company’s contribution towards the growth of agri sector through the introduction of new agri. implements like fodder harvesting machines, balers, wheat straw choppers etc. was discussed. He was briefed about the new ongoing projects like development of new tractor models and combined harvesters locally.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of MTL for achieving more than 90pc deletion level in tractors, resulting insaving of precious foreign exchange reserves. The honorable Federal Minister acknowledged the contributions of MTL in the growth and prosperity of the nation and pledged to support tractor and the allied vending industry for the economic growth.

The Minister was briefed on the issues being faced by the tractor industry, especially with respect to the latest SRO 563 which has resulted in closure of the industry. The honorable Minister agreed to discuss the issues of the tractor industry with the relevant ministries and try his level best to resolve them as soon as possible.