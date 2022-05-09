General Statistics (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 laid in NA

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Monday laid before the National Assembly the General Statistics (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Ordinance-2022 as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the country.

He laid the ordinance on behalf of the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry. Abbasi also laid the Fiscal and Debt Policy Statement, January-2022 as required by sections 6 and 7 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005, on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail.

Besides, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister presented the Mid-Year Budget Review Report FY 2021-22 as required by section 34(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, 2019.