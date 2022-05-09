Flour price to drop in KP: Dealers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started receiving wheat flour from Punjab province however according to the flour businessmen the price of the commodity would take some time to subside.

Member Flour Dealers Association said on Monday that the price of mixed flour in the local market was Rs 1400 while a 20kg bag of the fine flour was available at Rs 1500.

He said the flour from Punjab was being received by the market dealers and hoped that the price of the commodity would take a little time to come down. He said non availability of the flour from the government sector caused a surge in price of the wheat flour. The flour from Punjab, he said would not only fulfill the local demand but also help bring down it price.