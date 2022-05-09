NUML among 601-800 world universities in THE Impact Rankings 2022

The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has attained yet another milestone by achieving 601-800 global ranking by Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022.

According to details, NUML has achieved 11th position amongst Pakistani Universities. In the category of “Quality Education” it has been ranked 4th at Pakistan level and 101-200 globally. The Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking is the only global ranking that assesses universities’ impact on society in line with the SDGs. NUML participated for the first time in THE Impact Rankings and the results are quite hopeful.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) felicitated the whole team involved in the process and appreciated the efforts put in by academic, resources, and research divisions for their tremendous efforts to achieve such a success. Rector said that NUML will continue its efforts to further improve the world and as well as local ranking. It is worth mentioning that NUML has paid a lot of efforts in induction of highly qualified, innovative, and research-oriented faculty, which paved the way for achieving this success.