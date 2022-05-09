KP Govt considering to regularize 62,000 adhoc, contract teachers in budget 2022-23

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakthunkhwa government is considering to regularize services of 62,000 contract and adhoc teachers and hundreds of doctors in budget 2022-23.

An official in Civil Secretariat told APP on Monday that proposals regarding regularizing of 62,000 contract and adhoc teachers, up-gradation of primary schoolteachers (PST) to grade 15 and 16 and hundreds of doctors have been sent to the Chief Minister Secretariat for approval.

The official said mega development projects including uplift of education and health infrastructure, increasing enrollment of students, equipment in hospitals and providing relief to masses have been proposed in the Annual Development Programme in budget 2022-23.

Swat Motorway Phase-II is ready for ground-breaking and after its completion would turn entire Malakand Division into a hub of tourism, trade and investment. He said over three lakh tourists have visited Swat, Chitral, Dir and Malakand during Eid holidays.

He said Swat was going to become a tourism city of Pakistan due to its unique features of pleasant climate, Swat Motorway, trout fish, adventure sports, river, paragliding and snowfall features.