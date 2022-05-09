ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday gave approval to the appointment of Ashtar Ausaf Ali as Attorney General of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Office, the President appointed the Attorney General on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 100 (1) of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday approved his appointment as the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The post of Attorney General of Pakistan had become vacant after the resignation of Khalid Javed Khan.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے اشتر اوصاف علی کی بطور اٹارنی جنرل پاکستان تعیناتی کی منظوری دے دی صدر مملکت نے اٹارنی جنرل کی تعیناتی آئین کے آرٹیکل 100 (1) کے تحت وزیر اعظم کے مشورے پر کی اٹارنی جنرل آف پاکستان کا عہدہ خالد جاوید خان کے استعفے کے بعد خالی ہوا تھا — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 9, 2022

Ausaf had served as the 32nd AGP during the previous PML-N regime. It is learnt that the representatives of the bar have also recommended Ashtar’s name for the appointment. At the end of his previous tenure, he received praise for persuading the government to split the attorney general’s office from the law ministry and establishing it as an independent institution.

He previously served as Advocate General of Punjab twice, from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013. He also served as Prosecutor General of the province from 2011 to 2012, and as Advisor on Human Rights to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1997