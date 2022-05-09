PM stresses simplified banking system to facilitate consumers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed for simplifying the process of the banking system and making it easier in order to facilitate consumers.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, which was also attended by President Habib Bank Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Punjab, and other senior officials.

PM Sharif directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to effectively resolve the economic problems of the people.

He also ordered special arrangements to ensure the supply of food items to the general public at cheaper rates.