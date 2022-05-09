Police save infant girl fell from moving bus

Police in Karachi saved an infant who had fallen from her mother’s lap while she was sleeping and hit her head on a moving bus.

The four-month-old girl fell out of her mother’s lap as she was returning from a picnic in a coaster bus on National Highway near Jogi Morr according to Shah Latif police.

Her daughter was nowhere to be found when the woman arrived at Quaid Abad.

An officer on patrol intervened and saved the youngster. Her health was checked out by a doctor at a local hospital. The girl escaped with minor injuries.

The girl was then returned to her parents by Shah Latif police.