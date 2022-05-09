WHO supports water quality testing and water chlorination in Karachi

WHO Pakistan Representative Dr Palitha Mahipala accompanied by DHO Central (Karachi) visited the Sakhi Hassan pumping station and spoke to the community regarding its water use. Water samples were collected by WHO team for testing. Dr Mahipala asked the team to share water testing results urgently and encouraged the DHO Central team to collect water samples frequently for testing. WHO is providing reagents for testing water quality and aqua tabs for water purification.

“WHO Pakistan is working closely with the Provincial Health Department for a robust response to control the surge of the cases. WHO is providing all the support to control the spread of disease,” remarked Dr Mahipala while visiting Sakhi Hassan Water Pumping Station.