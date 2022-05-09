Country likely to be in grip of scorching heat

On Monday, the country will be in the grip of an extreme heatwave due to the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.

It is expected that the sun will be burning red hot today, which will cause extreme heat in the country’s plains. It will be a hot day in Lahore today, with temperatures expected to reach 42°C. Sindh, including Karachi, will be subjected to a severe heatwave beginning on May 11 that could last through May 16.

On May 11-16, Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C, while the same temperature is expected to rise to 46 to 48°C in the districts of Dadu and Sukkur as well as in Jacobabad, Nawabshah (Nawabshah), Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Ghotki.

Temperatures are expected to rise throughout the country during the day, according to the Metrological Office. Pakistan today is expected to experience a hot and dry day in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces.

The hot and dry weather will continue in Islamabad as well.

It’s going to be hot and dry up north, too, according to the Met Office, which includes places like Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.