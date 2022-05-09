PIA flight leaves 21 Pakistani pilgrims at Madinah airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) left passengers and their luggage at Madinah International Airport, causing passengers to be distrustful.

Six hours ahead of schedule, the PIA flight PK-9784 blasted off from the Madinah airport. A total of 21 Umrah pilgrims were left behind by the flight.

Because the pilgrimage party included men, women, and children, none of the travelers have a confirmed ticket for the next flight. According to reports, the standard passengers on the PIOA Sialkot flight will have their seats adjusted, while the remaining passengers on the Lahore flight will have their seats adjusted.

Passengers will be given a hotel stay, according to additional information from sources. After a week of chaos and failing to manage the flight schedule rush on Eid and after the Holy month of Ramadan, Saudi aviation authorities fired the CEO of Jeddah Airport.