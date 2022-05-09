Nawabsha police capture three most wanted criminals

Three alleged high-profile criminals have been arrested in a successful raid in the Qazi Ahmed area of Nawabshah.

They were named Sharif Khoso, Dhani Baksh Khosa, and Mitho Khoso.

Also, according to the police, those indicted have admitted to the recent murder of Azeem Khoso. Several Nawabshah police stations have registered dozens of cases against the three arrested suspects in relation to murder, kidnapping for ransom, and terrorism, according to police.

It was revealed by SSP Shaheed Benazir Abad Ameer Saud Magsi that two rifles and a TT pistol were recovered from the arrested suspects.

Aside from that, he presented awards and certificates to SHO Saifullah Bhagio and his team for a job well done in the arrest of the suspects.