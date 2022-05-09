Johnny Depp refused to work in India

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had once recalled Hollywood star Johnny Depp did not come to work on a project in India.

Johnny Depp, according to a foreign news agency, was to work in Shanataram in Mumbai. Its direction was to be helmed by Mira Nair.

But the project got shelved.

The Hindi Medium star had claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star was scared of the outcome of the relationship between Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

What I understand, Johnny Depp wasn’t keen to come to India. Brad Pitt and he are good friends and what happened with Brad and Angelina in Mumbai during The Mighty Heart shoot apparently scared him off,” he said.

He added: “He requested that Mumbai be recreated in Mexico but Mira was adamant. She pointed out that the heat, dust, and magic of Mumbai’s streets wouldn’t be reflected in a set however authentic.”

Mira Nair, speaking about the project, said its script was brilliant and the situation did not go as planned as the Hollywood Writers Guild of America went on strike.

“Actor-producer Johnny Depp took on other projects. The subject is as ripe and as alive as it was. It is definitely a piece of my heart but there is no hope of bringing it alive in near future. However, I certainly hope that one day we will be able to bring it on the big screen,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Amber Heard over a column she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a ‘public figure representing domestic abuse’.

Amber Heard never named Johnny Depp but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered ‘rampant physical violence and abuse’ at his hands.

Amber Heard’s attorneys have alleged that Johnny Depp would become a physically and sexually abusive ‘monster’ when he was drunk or on drugs, and pressed him extensively about his drug and alcohol use.