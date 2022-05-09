Sara Ali Khan shares sweet pictures with Amrita Singh

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared lovely throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt note for her mother Amrita Singh.

The Atrangi Re actor who considers her mother the constant driving force behind her success and the individual she has become showered her love with a beautiful message on Instagram and has taken the internet by storm. “Happy Mother’s Day Mummy Loved you since I was in your tummy P.S I love the fact that you’ve visited every set of mine to make you proud is why I try to shine, “the Coolie No. 1 star captioned the post.

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan’s daughter who he shares with his first wife Amrita Singh. He also shares Ibrahim Ali Khan with Amrita and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Gaslight co-starring Vikrant Massey. She also has Laxman Utekar’s next where she will be sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal as his on-screen love interest. It’s touted to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi.

She was last seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.