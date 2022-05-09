Bobby Deol on not featuring in ‘Jab We Met’

Actor Bobby Deol has responded to a question about not featuring in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met.

In a new interview, Bobby said that earlier, Imtiaz Ali used to be his ‘very good friend’. Bobby also said that people make decisions out of helplessness. He also said that it happens with every actor.

Jab We Met is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dhilin Mehta. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Saumya Tandon.

In an interview with BBC Hindi, Bobby laughed and said, “Ab yeh baat maine bohut saal pehle interview mein bol di thi (I had said this many years ago in an interview). It happens with every actor. I don’t want to repeat it because Imtiaz Ali was once a very good friend of mine and I want to respect my friendship.”

He added, “Sabki majbooriyaan hoti hai aur humlog decision lete hai. Aur unki decision shayad doston kd beech mein bhi ek dost ki decision dusre dost ko buri lage. Yeh hota rehta hai.”

In an interview with HuffPost in 2017, Bobby had said, “I read that Ashtavinayak has signed Imtiaz for Jab We Met and Kareena is doing the film! And she had gotten her then boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor to act opposite her. I was like, wow. Quite an industry. We were also to do Highway together but he again did his own thing. But I have no hard feelings against him. He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.”

Recently, Bobby featured in Class of ’83 (2020), Aashram and Love Hostel (2022). He will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Animal will release on August 11 next year.