Ferrari’s Leclerc grabs pole and praises ‘crazy’ Miami fans

MIAMI: World championship leader Charles Leclerc praised the enthusiasm of Ferrari’s many American fans Saturday, but warned of a tense battle ahead after leading the Italian team to a front-row lockout at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The 24-year-old Monegasque claimed pole position ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz after world champion Max Verstappen made a rare error and slipped to third on the grid for Red Bull at a packed Miami International Autodrome. “The fans are crazy,” said a beaming Leclerc. “But it’s incredible to be here in the United States and to see how much the sport has grown over the last few years. The last race weekend wasn’t great for me. I made a mistake in that race. But today it went well. “We are starting on pole and we need to finish the job tomorrow. “Red Bull are extremely quick in the straight lines, but we are quick in the corners and it will be a tight challenge tomorrow. We feel very motivated as there are so many Ferrari fans here.” Leclerc clocked a fastest lap in one minute and 28.796 seconds to outpace team-mate Sainz by two-tenths.

Verstappen was third after making a slight mistake on his final flying lap. His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez was fourth with Valtteri Bottas fifth for Alfa Romeo and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton sixth for Mercedes. Verstappen, who is on 59 points in the championship and trails Leclerc by 27 points, swallowed his disappointment after missing much of Friday practice.

Sainz, who recovered well after a crash in practice on Friday, said it had not been easy to regain his confidence and push hard on such a punishing circuit. It was Leclerc’s third pole this year and the 12th of his career. For Sainz it was the second time he had secured a front-row start. It was Ferrari’s first front-row lockout since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix. Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri qualified seventh ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda in the second Alpha Tauri, with Lance Stroll taking 10th for Aston Martin. Hamilton was relieved with a place on the third row after Mercedes suffered the ignominy of failing to qualify either of their cars in the top 10 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.