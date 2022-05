On Monday, a case of a 7-year-old boy’s murder had surfaced in Gujranwala following his alleged rape.

The family of the victim held a protest by placing the child’s body on Chachranwali Road and chanting slogans. The child’s killers should be apprehended right away, according to the family, and their child was brutally murdered.

Shoaib, the victim, was last seen on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the protest caused traffic to come to a halt at Zero Point, Chhacharwali Road, Ratta Road, and Kashmir Road.