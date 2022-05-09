Imran Khan’s speech in Abbotabad was a conspiracy against Pakistan: PM

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif termed former premier Imran Khan’s speech a conspiracy against Pakistan and announced that the government will take legal action.

In Abbottabad, the state of Pakistan, the constitution, and national institutions were challenged, and legal action will be taken, he said, adding that Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq hatched the plot to undermine national institutions.

According to the prime minister, Imran Khan is not interested in politics, but rather in devising a plot against Pakistan.

“Earlier, Imran Niazi hatched a plot to harm the economy, and now he’s hatched a plot to start a civil war,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said, adding that such plots will be foiled.

“Imran Niazi is the modern-day Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq, and he desires to transform Pakistan into Libya and Iraq. “We will not let him become the Hitler of Pakistan. Imran Niazi has lied frequently; he must now face the truth.”