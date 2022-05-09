SBP launches portal to facilitate investors of saving schemes

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a portal in order to facilitate investors of national saving schemes. The SBP highlighted that Special Savings Certificates (SSCs) with a (maturity period of three years) was launched on February 4, 1990 that offers a unique investment opportunity for small and medium savers to meet their periodic financial needs.

SSCs are available in the denominations of Rs500, Rs1,000, Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000. Profit is payable on the completion of each period of six months up to 3 years from their date of issuance. All Pakistani nationals as well as foreign nationals can purchase SSCs being a single adult, a minor or two adults jointly where the payments can be received either by the both jointly (Joint-A) or any one of the holders (Joint-B). An adult can also purchase SSCs on behalf of a single minor, two minors jointly or as a joint with a minor.

SSCs can be purchased from any National Savings Centre (NSC), Pakistan Post Office (PPO) or authorized branch of a Scheduled Bank and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by filling in the SC-1 (Application form). SSC can be purchased by depositing cash at the Issuing Office or by presenting a cheque/ draft/ pay-order.