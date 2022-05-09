Under-training officers visit PSCA

The Civil Services Academy (CSA) officers’ delegation visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3, Qurban Lines Lahore here on Sunday. The under-training officers were informed about the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority by the Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra. The under-training officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challaning. They showed keen interest in the unprecedented Facial Recognition Technology buttressed with swift and automated police interception protocols.

The trainees were briefed in detail as to how intelligent traffic management systems work. They were informed as to how the data can be used for accident analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly. They appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number 15, in-line with international standards and practices. The officers expressed satisfaction with the authority’s capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by the virtue of ANPR technology and the geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras. They termed PPIC3 a monumental achievement towards integrated policing in Punjab, seeking emulation across Pakistan. Such projects ensure optimum security thresholds as they employ the latest technologies and advanced gadgets when preempting or combating crime, they added. The visit was concluded with the presentation of souvenir shields from both sides.