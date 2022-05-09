Teachers resent over delay in their promotion

The Federal Government College teachers have expressed their displeasure over the undue delay in their promotions.

According to an official source, the promotion of the Assistant Professors of Federal Government Colleges is being delayed since the meeting of the Departmental Selection Board (DSB) is not convened even after the lapse of over a year.The last meeting of DSB for F.G College teachers was held on March 5, 2021. After that two meetings were held but unfortunately the promotion cases of F.G colleges were turned down while the teachers of other setups under FDE got promotion. Talking to APP, an Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model College for Girls(Postgraduate) F-7/2 on the condition of anonymity said, “The promotion meetings for other setups are convened timely and promotions are granted to other teachers skipping the promotion cases of F.G setup which is discriminatory act.

The authorities are keeping tight-lipped over this issue and no policy has been framed for promotion of Assistant Professors of F.G setup so far. The pace of promotion is already slow in F.G setup. They are least likely to be promoted and wait longer for promotion when compared to other setups under FDE .

The Federal Government College Teachers (FGCTA) has taken a stern notice of the dilly-dallying attitude of the authorities towards the promotion of F.G College teachers.

The president of FGCTA Dr Rahima Rahman said, “The promotion of Assistant Professors of F.G colleges is being unnecessarily delayed in the pretext of one or another. There is no justification for making our teachers suffer merely on account of inaction or delay on the part of the authorities for not convening DSB. We have filed a representation in this regard which could not fetch any result. Such a policy of the authorities has mounted the anxiety among the F.G community because on account of delay in convening the meeting of DSB, they lost their promotion which resulted in financial loss to them and a massive setback.

She further said, If Assistant Professor are promoted to the rank of Associate Professor, it will have a trickle down effect. Lecturers will be promoted and they will occupy the vacant seats of Assistant Professors. Justice and fair play demand that teachers should not be made to suffer on account of the delay on the part of authorities in convening the meeting of DSB, she added.

Anum Kaleem, Joint Secretary of FGCTA said, “Teachers are the backbone of the entire education setup and they should immediately be promoted. The meeting to award time scale is also due for a long time. Teachers should not be made to suffer merely on account of departmental lapse of holding the meeting of time scale,” she said while demanding an early convening of time scale meeting.