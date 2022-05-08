March on the capital

You can’t expect the interior ministry to do anything but sound a stiff warning about keeping the upcoming PTI march on Islamabad completely peaceful; as has been done.

Tempers are extraordinarily high, therefore there was nothing unexpected about the PTI chairman completely disregarding the message and instead attacking Rana Sanaullah personally either. Since PML-N has also decided to take to the streets, with Maryam leading the charge, the situation is constantly on the boil and there is a feeling that the slightest incident could light a very big spark.

The time has come, then, for political parties to display the responsibility required of them when they exercise their democratic rights of protest and assembly. But that’s where the situation becomes very worrying. There can be no denying PTI’s tremendous street power, of course, but it’s also true that each time Imran Khan gathers his legions he leaves the political scene even more bitter; and a lot more toxic. Not that the other players have been much cleaner in their own times, but this trend is now catching on with increasing speed and reducing mainstream political, and now even civic, discourse to shameful, no-holds-barred mud-slinging.

This needs to stop immediately. Everybody understands that Imran Khan is marching on the capital to press for early elections. Yet everybody also knows that the new government is in no such mood and is also backed by the logistical limitations of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP); for which the PTI government was also in part to blame. That’s why everybody is also worried about what will happen when Imran’s sit-in reaches a certain stage and there’s still no call for elections.

It’s already very unfortunate that in its frustration PTI has also unleashed a campaign of undermining the judiciary, which will also come to a head should the emerging situation lead to a paralysis that the courts have to step in and sort out. Clearly it’s best if all sides respect the interior ministry’s warning and stay on the right side of the law; in letter as well as in spirit. *