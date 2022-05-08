Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 08, 2022


Federal govt nominates Baligh as governor Punjab

Muhammad Faisal Kaleem

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday nominated former education minister Balighur Rahman as new governor of Punjab. A well informed source in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has forwarded a summary of Rehman’s nomination to President Arif Alvi. Rehman, who hails from Bhawalpur, was elected from the NA-185 constituency in 2008 and 2013.

He had served as the state minister for education, interior and narcotics control when Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after the PML-N’s victory in the 2013 elections. After Nawaz Sharif’s removal, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi included him in his cabinet and was made a federal minister with a portfolio of education and professional training. The Shehbaz Sharif-led government had approached President Arif Alvi twice for the removal of Governor Cheema. Both times the president had instructed the governor to continue holding office until a decision has been made on the summary moved to remove him.

Submit a Comment