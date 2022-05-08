First consignment of flood relief goods reaches Afghanistan

The first consignment of relief goods, on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for flood-affected Afghan civilians reached the land-locked country through a special flight of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Saturday. Heavy rain and flooding have killed at least 22 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis after the takeover of Taliban forces in August last year. The relief goods sent by Pakistan include 100 tents, two tons of flour, one ton of rice and 450kg sugar. The second consignment of relief goods would be dispatched on Monday (tomorrow), May 9. “Pakistan will make every possible effort for the assistance of flood-affected people of Afghanistan,” the PM said in his statement. Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan’s Charge d’Affairs Saifullah Khan delivered a consignment of relief items.