PPP says PTI leadership misleading people

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and central ledre of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was misleading people about their ouster from the power.

Talking to state-run TV, he said despite the negating of national security institutions that no conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government but its leadership was not ready to accept it at

any cost.

Kaira said Imran Khan was using indecent language against others during his speeches which was condemnable, adding the present government do not want to reply him in same style.

The PPP leader said Imran Khan was alleging baseless allegations against his political opponents, adding the PTI had been facing badly defeat in recent bye elections.

Replying to a question, he said the present government would try to take on-board the PTI about introducing electoral reforms.

Meanwhile, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri attributed dirty politics, character assassination to former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PPP leader said Khan’s government had only contributed to inflation, unemployment and economic miseries in the country.

“Imran Khan has lost his senses after his ouster. And, today, he is inciting violence and creating chaos in Pakistan,” the minister said while addressing supporters of Pakistan People’s Party in Khipro, Sanghar district.

“If Khan had spent more days in the power, he would have plunged the country in a more dangerous situation,” she added.

She expressed her displeasure at the unruly incident of Masjid-e-Nabvi and strongly condemned it.