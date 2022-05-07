Gilgit-Baltistan development a testimony of Pak-China ties

Gilgit-Baltistan is a testimony of Pak-China long-lasting friendship, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

Passing through one of the World’s highest paved roads of Karakoram Highway, crossing the well-constructed long tunnels and bridges, Gilgit-Baltistan no doubt reflective of growing Sino-Pak partnership, as most of the development took place in the region was under CPEC.

While traveling across the northern areas of Pakistan from Islamabad to Khunjerab pass there was an eye-witness account of various development projects that include upgrading and renovation of Karakoram highway and construction of a giant project that is Dasu dam.

Most of the roads and highways towards the Khunjerab pass were found very smooth and well-constructed for driving. However, a few patches of the highway between Dasu and Chilas were still under construction and it was difficult to drive through.

Most impressive was the scenic and natural beauty around northern areas along with well-built tourists’ resorts visited daily by lots of foreigners, including those from China, Korea, Malaysia, and European countries.

The weather was quite warm in all of Gilgit- Baltistan whereas the temperature was low around 4 Celsius at the Khunjerab pass. It was surprising to note that the entry gate of Pakistan-China border was manned by a single security personal. Tourists travel to Pak-China border in large number during summers despite of border being closed till June.

This was reflective of the fact that there is a lot of trust, peace and harmony between the two countries. It was also witnessed during the traveling towards Khunjerab pass that most parts of the roads were decorated with Pak-China friendship signs and posters. It was seen that construction of Dasu Dam was in full swing while the Chinese management at few sites looked very devoted and committed for its early completion.

The Karakoram Highway also known as N-35 with a total length of 1,300 km connects Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan with Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. The highway provides access to Gilgit and Skardu from Islamabad by road.Tourists now prefer this highway.

Along the highway, the reporter viewed massive 7,000+ meter peaks, beautiful blue lakes, and met some of the most hospitable people on earth.

The route comprises five tunnels and several bridges. The longest tunnel is 3,360 m (11,020 ft), followed by 2,736 m (8,976 ft), 435 m (1,427 ft), 410 m (1,350 ft) and 195 m (640 ft), while the Shishkat Great Bridge on Hunza River is 480 m (1,570 ft) long.