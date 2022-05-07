EU opens its doors to the public ahead of Europe Day

The EU threw open the doors of its institutions to the public on Saturday, just ahead of May 9 celebrations marking Europe Day, when the bloc marks its 72nd anniversary.

This year, the Ukrainian flag fluttered alongside EU ones in Brussels to symbolise the solidarity the 27-nation bloc is showing to Kyiv as its forces battle invading Russian troops.

“We dedicate this year’s Europe Day to the people of Ukraine,” the ambassadors of the EU member states said in a message tweeted by the European Council.