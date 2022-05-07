Democratic values to be promoted through reconciliation: Hamza

A parliamentary delegation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), led by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, here on Saturday.

Former prime minister and Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Member Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani and Hassan Murtaza were members of the delegation.

Political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The delegation congratulated Hamza Shehbaz on assuming the office of Punjab chief minister and presented him a bouquet.

The two sides reiterated their resolve to move forward jointly for developmet of the country and the nation.

Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz thanked the top PPP leadership over its full cooperation, saying that political allies were friends and brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The chief minister said that love of humanity should be top priority as positions were temporary. He vowed that democratic and constitutional values would be promoted through reconciliation. He said that the journey of development had started where it was left four years ago, saying “We have to work day and night to serve the people of the country as time is short.” He said all allies of the government would work together for development and prosperity of the country.

PML-N leaders SardarOwaisLeghari, Khwaja Salman Rafique. Khwaja Imran Nazir, AttaullahTarar and Imran Goraya were also present.

PMLN’s Fateh Jang show unnerves opponents: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader IkhtiyarWali Khan here Saturday said that massive public show of PMLN at FatehJhang has unnerved the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) remarked that the mammoth people gathering at FatehJhang addressed by the party’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif last night testified that his party was enjoying the overwhelming support of masses and would easily win the 2023 general elections.

“Mianwali show of PTI’s Chief was completely flopped as people have kept distance from his politics of negativity and confrontation.”

He said Imran Khan should return all the money received from selling ToshaKhana’s expansive gifts.

Ikhtiyar said investigation of billion trees afforestation project and Malam Jabba corruption cases would also be brought to its logical end.

Due to ill economic policies of the PTI Government, he said Pakistan’s economic progress was pushed 40 years back, resulting in high inflation and price hike today, adding that the country had faced political isolation during PTI tenure owing to Imran’s wrong foreign policy.

IkhtiyarWali claimed that the PTI leadership were trying to escape after the government’s announcement regarding formation of an investigation commission on alleged letter-gate.

He said law will take its own course if lives and properties of people were endangered during the proposed PTI march and the previous government would be responsible for any untoward situation.

PMLN leader said the former Prime Minister had failed to honour its promises regarding provision of 10 million jobs to youth and construction of five million houses besides converting PM house to university despite his tall pledges in last general election.

Wali stated on the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team were tirelessly working to pull the country out of existing challenges. He said people of Shangla were all set to give historic welcome to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today. He further said PMLN led coalition government was successful in bringing prices of daily used items including sugar and flour down and provided maximum relief to masses during Ramazan.