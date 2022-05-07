Police committed to resolve public grievances on priority: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday said the police was committed to resolve grievances of the citizens on priority and making all-out efforts to protect their lives and properties. He made these remarks during the “KhuliKacheri” (open court) which had become a main feature of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police as a part of the community policing efforts. During the “KhuliKacheri”, which held here at the Central police office, the IGP listened to the issues of public as well as police officials and directed the officials concerned for their resolution on priority.

On Saturday, Ahsan also listened to the citizens and police officials’ problems and marked their complaints to the officers concerned, besides passing directions for their resolutions in time. On an application of a police official, the IGP ordered an honorarium equal to one month salary to all Ghazis of Islamabad police. He also strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added. The Islamabad police chief maintained that “We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority.” He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was in full swing.