Minister leaves for KSA to attend Int’l moot on education

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday has left for a five-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the International Conference on Education and Exhibition at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh. According to Federal Education Ministry, Rana Tanveer will hold detailed discussions on bilateral cooperation in education matters with his Saudi counterpart.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, the Federal Minister will also call on Governor TVET Corporation. During the meeting, issues related to skills including technical education will also be discussed in detail. The Federal Minister will also visit Pakistani schools in Saudi Arabia beside visit to Imam Saud Bin Islamic University. The Federal Minister is expected to meet the World Bank’s Director of Global Education, Jaime Saavedra, on the sidelines of the Conference.