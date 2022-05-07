16 dead, 1,273 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 16 persons were killed and 1,273 others injured in 1,124 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 776 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 497 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. The analysis showed that 559 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians and 606 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 280 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 83 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 76 victims. According to the data, 1,003 motorbikes, 95 auto-rickshaws, 154 motorcars, 32 vans, nine passenger buses, 25 trucks and 97 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.