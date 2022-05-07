Hania turns heads with gorgeous snaps

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir left fans awestruck with her adorable photos on social media.

Turning to Instagram the ‘Anaa’ star shared some swoon-worthy snaps of herself while promoting her latest film ‘Parde Mein Rehne Dou’ and left fans in awe with her mesmerised looks.

In the pictures, the Dilruba star can be seen wearing an embroidered eastern outfit with a matching dupatta, while the rest of her outfit is free-flowing.

Flaunting her million-dollar dimpled smile the stunning actress kept her makeup simple as she paired her outfit with heavy earrings that matched the shade of her outfit.

The post garnered thousands of likes and comments as fans showered the gorgeous star with love.