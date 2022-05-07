‘Pasoori’ — the Pakistani song that Indians, including Bollywood celebs can’t stop grooving to

Divided by borders, Indians and Pakistanis have found a way to unite virtually on several occasions thanks to the Internet.

After ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ memes successfully crossed over owing to a peppy spoof song and a plethora of memes, yet another example, something originating from the other side of the border has hooked all this side – ‘Pasoori’. Yes, the hit song has successfully captured the hearts of many in India, including some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Released in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 14, the catchy song is reminiscent of folk tunes popular in both countries and fused with modern beats, it has taken the world by storm. The duet hit sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has slowly become one of the most popular songs even on Indian charts for Spotify and YouTube.

As the song proved yet again how music transcends boundaries, the Internet is flooded with soulful covers, mashups and much more.

Bollywood diva, Shilpa Shetty Kundra used the song as she shared a behind-the-scenes video grooving to the Punjabi-Urdu number from her recent fashion show. Seen wearing an exquisite off-white lehnga with vibrant gota and sequin embroidery by Gopi Vaid, the boho vibe of the attire matched that of the song effortlessly. Coupled with the charms, the video quickly started trending on Instagram.

However, she isn’t the only one smitten by the track. Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor too recently showed his appreciation for the song while sharing it on his Instagram stories and even tagging the two original singers.

Many popular television stars like Jasmin Bhasin to Sanjeeda Shaikh have used the song recently professing their love for the Pakistani song. Apart from being a hit choice for reels, much like ‘Manike Mage Hite’, last year, this too has given rise to some creative covers as well.