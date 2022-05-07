Drake claps back at critic who made fun of Adonis

He might be a Certified Lover Boy, but Drake has no time for haters. On May 4, the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the witty way the “God’s Plan” rapper, 35, shut down one Internet troll who attempted to throw shade at both Drake and his 4-year-old son Adonis.

It all started when Drake took to the comments of an Instagram post to defend Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, after fans complained about his attitude while he cheered on his son from the sidelines.

As a father himself, Drake disagreed with that idea and shared that he’d be equally supportive of his own son. “Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja … all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive,” Drake wrote. “It’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s–t. I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”

It all started when Drake took to the comments of an Instagram post to defend Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, after fans complained about his attitude while he cheered on his son from the sidelines

Enter: one fan, who appeared to reference past claims that Drake has used a ghostwriter. The poster commented, “Ya son prolly play with ghost writers.”

Cutting straight to the chase, Drake wrote back, “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

A man of his word, Drake really did then follow the fan’s wife. Sharing her surprise on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “My husband @ceddybo_ybangm decides to be a troll and now @champagnepapi thinking I need excitement in my life.”

But that’s not all. In a video on his own Instagram Story, the fan shared what he claimed to be a DM from Drake sent to his wife’s Instagram account that read, “I’m here for u ma.” He wrote on the Story post, “Oh nahhhhhh fool really DM’d my wife. I’m.'” When the interaction was shared on @commentsbycelebs, Drake’s fans quickly jumped into the comments to share their hilarious reactions to his response.

One wrote, “Someone just lost a wife.” And another added, “This is legendary behaviour.”