Fraser-Pryce clocks world-leading 10.67 to win 100m in Nairobi

NAIROBI: Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted the fastest 100m in the world this year as she clocked 10.67secs to win her season opener in Nairobi on Saturday. The 35-year-old, who has won eight Olympic medals including silver in Tokyo last summer, was a comfortable winner after 18-year-old Namibian sprint sensation Christine Mboma, pulled up suddenly before collapsing to the track. Fraser-Pryce’s winning time was close to her personal best of 10.60, set in Lausanne in August 2021. Only four other women have run the distance faster than Fraser-Pryce’s time on Saturday — Americans Marion Jones (10.65) and Carmelita Jeter (10.64), fellow Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54), and the controversial world record holder American Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49).

Earlier, men’s Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew at the last minute from his long-awaited return to the distance with intestinal problems. The Italian, who was a surprise winner at last year’s Olympics, was due to go head-to-head with silver medallist Fred Kerley for the first time since Tokyo. Jacobs confirmed on social media that he would next be in action as planned on home soil in a 200m race in Savona. Instead, Kerley lost to home runner Ferdinand Omanyala, who powered to victory in 9.85secs, also a world-leading time. American Kerley could only manage 9.92secs to finish behind African record holder Omanyala, who clocked his personal best of 9.77secs last year.