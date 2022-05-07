Import of textile group surges 25pc during July-March 2021-22

Despite decrease in import of cotton and other raw materials, Pakistan has to pay 25pc more on imports of textile group commodities due to higher international prices in the first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22.

According to statistics issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, total value of imports of textile group in first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22 was recorded $3,499.68m which is 25.59pc higher than corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21. Import volume of textile group remained $ 2,786.5m in July-Mach 2020-21.

The PBS data shows that import of raw cotton, synthetic fibre and synthetic and artificial silk yarn decreased in terms of quantity during the period under review while value of the import recorded increase due to higher prices of the commodities in international market.

During three quarters of the current fiscal year 533,871 metric tons of raw cotton worth $1,205.47m was imported while in the corresponding period of the previous year 624,945 metric tons of raw cotton worth $1,032.08m was imported that shows 14.57 decrease in terms of quantity while 16.8pc increase in terms of value.

The same trend was seen in import of synthetic fibre as its quantity slide down 15.85pc to 291,364 MT from 346,248 MT while import value rose 27.51pc from $ 440.986m to $ 562.281m.

Import of synthetic and artificial silk yarn has recorded 30pc increase in value while 7.64pc decline in quantity as 293,191 MT of synthetic and artificial silk yarn worth $ 650.219m were imported during first 9 months of 2021-22 while 317,440 MT of the same commodity worth $ 499.788m were purchased from abroad during July-March 2020-21.

Meanwhile, import of worn clothing recorded 56.87 and 66.47pc increase in terms of both quantity and value respectively. As per PBS data 764,139 MT of worn clothing worth $341.319m were imported during the period as compared to 487,107 MT of worn clothing having a value of $205m.

Import of other textile items also increased 21.64pc during July March 2021-22 and surged to $740.383m from $608.677m in first nine months of 2020-21.