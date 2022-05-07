Spices exports increase 18.05pc to $83.251m in 9 months

The exports of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 18.05pc during the first nine months of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported spices worth US $83.251m during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the exports of US $70.524m during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 18.05pc, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the exports of spice also rose by 12.70pc as the country exported 20,218 metric ton of spices during the period under review as compared to the exports of 17,940 metric ton during last fiscal year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the spices exports however decreased by 6.82pc during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The spices exports in March 2022 were recorded at $7.894m against the exports of US $8.472m in March 2021, the PBS data revealed.