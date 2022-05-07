PPP KP pays tributes to services of Qamar Abbas Shaheed

PESHAWAR: President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Najmuddin Khan has paid tributes to the services rendered by Qamar Abbas Shaheed for the party and general public.

In a statement issued on the occasion of 15th death anniversary of Qamar Abbas Shaheed here on Saturday, he said that the achievements and services rendered by the late PPP stalwart would be remembered for a long time.

Najmuddin said that no doubt, Qamar Abbas Shaheed was a true follower of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed, who had never bowed before any dictator and never hesitated to give his life for the sake of his principles.

The PPP provincial chief further said that the political struggle and sacrifices rendered by Qamar Abbas Shaheed are like the beacon of light for pro-democracy forces in the country.