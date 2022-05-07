USA Cricket announces ticketing details for ICC WC League ODIs

USA Cricket has announced the full ticketing details ahead of the historic series of ICC Cricket World Cup League One Day International matches in Texas that starts later in the month.

The USA plays in both series and will be involved in eight of the 12 ODIs that will see international cricket played in Texas for the very first time, the USA Cricket said on its website on Saturday.

The visiting international teams from Nepal, Oman, Scotland and the UAE will all play four One Day International matches as critical points are up for grabs on the CWC League 2 table.

All twelve matches are being held at the Moosa Stadium in Pearland, just outside Houston, Texas. It’s the first time that 4 other international cricketing nations will come to the USA at the same time for the back-to-back series, with the ground hosting their inaugural One Day International matches.

USA Cricket has priced the full series of matches very attractively to encourage plenty of fans to come along and witness history in person in Texas with bumper crowds expected, particularly for the weekend matches.

The ticket pricing structure is simple with all adult tickets being priced at $10 per match, and free for Under 16s when booked in advance.

USA Cricket Members will enjoy discounted pricing across all tickets with a 15% discount code being applicable to all tickets, which members will have emailed to them this week. All tickets must be purchased online in advance of the matches.