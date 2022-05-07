Saif Ali Khan celebrates Eid with Saba Pataudi, Soha and the whole family

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated Eid this year as she wished them on the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a photo as she posed with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons–Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif’s sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan along with the latter’s husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were also part of the picture.

In the photo, Saif and Kunal sat on the floor of a house along with Taimur and Jehangir, also called Jeh. Behind them, Soha sat next to Kareena on a couch with Inaaya on her lap. Saba was seen sitting at the back and smiling. All of them wore pastel coloured ethnic wear, except Taimur who opted for dark kurta and white pyjama.

While the elders were seen smiling and posing for the camera, Taimur was seen rubbing his eye with the back of his wrist. Jeh looked distracted as he looked away from the camera with his fingers inside his mouth. Inaaya was seen waving at someone while she looked at the floor. A huge painting of an elephant between two bookshelves was seen in the background. A glass filled with a beverage rested on the floor next to Saif.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture but never has!!! @sakpataudi @sabapataudi @kunalkemmu.” Reacting to the post, actor Dia Mirza dropped red heart emojis. Shaira Ahmed Khan wished, “Eid Mubarak.”

Soha also shared a picture on Instagram featuring her family members. The photo was also clicked at the same spot. She captioned the post, “Family matters. #eidmubarak.”

Earlier in the day, Soha and Kunal had shared pictures on Instagram as they posed with Inaaya and also prepared a dish. They had captioned the post, “Wishing you and your families peace and prosperity and a very joyous Eid al-Fitr #eidmubarak.” Meanwhile, Kareena will feature in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres nationwide on August 11.