US Secretary of State Blinken invites Bilawal to attend the ‘Global Food Security’ meeting in US

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday made a maiden telephone call to the newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and extended an invitation to the ministerial meeting on the global food security which is scheduled to be held in New York on May 18, 2022. Foreign Office said.

During the telephonic conversation, Secretary Blinken congratulated his Pakistani counterpart on the assumption of his office and expressed the desire to continue strengthening the mutually beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relationship.

Exchanging views on various aspects of Pakistan-US relations, the FM underscored that Pakistan and the United States have a longstanding broad-based relationship. He added: “Constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interest was vital to promote peace, development, and security in the region and beyond.”

Bilawal emphasised that Pakistan’s vision was focused on human development, regional connectivity, and a peaceful neighborhood.

Building on the Pakistan-US cooperation in dealing with the Covid pandemic during the last two years, Secretary Blinken also invited Pakistan to the second Global Covid Summit to be held virtually later this month.

The FM and the secretary of state agreed to remain in contact and enhance engagement on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Blinken also shared the development in a tweet.

“We’re committed to strengthening our relationship and our cooperation on Afghan stability, combating terrorism, and expanding commerce,” it read.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also issued a statement in this regard.

“Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored the resolute US-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and combatting terrorism. The secretary and FM also highlighted ongoing engagement on trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education,” it read.

Reacting to the development, US scholar of South Asian affairs, Michael Kugelman, ruled out the misconception that the Biden administration did not engage with the PTI government.

“There is a misconception that the Biden administration didn’t engage with Imran Khan’s government. It did and on a variety of levels. It just didn’t engage with Khan himself,” he said in a tweet.