Neelam Muneer says ‘yes’ to relationship with Imran Abbas

A well known and beautiful actress of Pakistani film and drama industry Neelam Muneer Khan has said “yes” to the relationship with famous actor Imran Abbas. In a video circulating on the photo and video sharing application Instagram, morning show host Nada Yasir, her husband Yasir Nawaz and actress Neelam Muneer can be seen talking. The meeting was held to promote his upcoming film “Chakar”. Meanwhile, Nada and Yasir Nawaz asked Neelam Muneer interesting questions. During the conversation, Nada Yasir told her husband, “Let’s find a relationship for Neelam Muneer.” Yasir Nawaz named Imran Abbas for the actress. Neelam Muneer did not raise any objection on this but said that Imran Abbas will be accepted, this name is right, Imran Abbas is a good man and I also like him. She further said that Imran Abbas is a positive thinking person. While addressing Yasir Nawaz, Neelam Muneer said that you have suggested a very good name for me.