Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele will have you doing a double take at the 2022 Met Gala

The Jared Leto imposter count tallies up. The House of Gucci star took to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet dressed in, naturally, Gucci with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele by his side. The two were twinning at the big event, both wearing a matching cream suit with subtle floral print and black lapel. They also carried the same maroon bag and wore the same hairstyle, topped off with a red bowtie.

The big double-take trick came after Fredrik Robertsson shocked on the red carpet and had just about everyone believing he was Jared. Fredrik wore a bold, bird-like outfit made up of several thorny strands spreading from his body. The look created wing features that flowed with his movement. People were quick to assume it was Jared because the bold look similar to the actor’s uncanny style in the past.

But, as it turned out, Jared had his own doppelgänger trick planned with Alessandro.

Jared and Alessandro are close friends and frequently appear together. In November, Alessandro posted the pair chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio at an event, captioning the post, “a night out in LA.” And when they’re not taking to the city, they’re gardening together. In July 2019, Alessandro posted a picture of himself with Jared carrying vegetables and wearing monochromatic gardening outfits and matching straw hats.

The 2022 Met Gala is also not the first time the two have attended fashion’s biggest night in matching outfits. In 2018, they dressed for the theme, “Heavenly Bodies.” Jared and Alessandro dressed like Jesus, thorn crown included, while pal Lana Del Rey wore a headpiece with wings and channeled her inner angel.

Jared is known for his bold takes at the Met Gala. In 2019, he walked the gala’s red carpet with an unexpected accessory: his own head. He wore a bright red Gucci outfit accessorized with jewelry across the torso, and carried a replica of his decapitated head. He wore the head-turning look for the gala’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” While this year’s ‘fit may not have been as bold as 2019, the performance of his arrival was one to remember.