Jacobs makes 100m return in stellar Nairobi sprint field

NAIROBI: Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs runs his first 100 metres since his shock win at the Tokyo Games last year in Saturday’s Kip Keino Classic meet in the Kenyan capital. Jacobs and silver medallist Fred Kerley will go head-to-head for the first time since the Olympics. Their clash comes six weeks since Jacobs stormed to victory to take the world indoor 60m gold in Belgrade when the Italian chased down the American world 100m champion Christian Coleman in the final. Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium is braced for the biggest track and field showdown of the year so far, the third in the World Athletics Continental tour, as some of the world’s top sprinters get an early test of their form two months before the world championships. Jacobs is relishing his Nairobi debut and another match-up with the American Kerley, who raced here last September over 200m setting a personal best 19.76sec, and the 27-year-old Italian has promised a fast time. “It will be important for me to win this one, and I hope to run faster than ever,” said Jacobs. His opponents include fellow Italian Fillipo Tortu and the Kenyan and African 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala. The women’s 100m is equally explosive with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Price, the three-time Olympic gold medallist, taking on rising Namibian star Christine Mboma, the Olympic 200m silver medallist.